Montana Man to Tucker Carlson: 'You Are The Worst Human Being Known to Man'

Someone buy Dan Bailey a drink. Or send him an Edible Arrangement. Maybe even a gift card or two. Anything to show appreciation for giving Tucker Carlson the smoke right to his smug face.



Advertisement

Slate reports that Bailey, a Livingston, Mont. fly-fishing guide, approached Fox News’ resident vaccine misinformation-spewing, QAnon-denying, human boat shoe with resting constipation face at a local fishing store. Bailey posted a short video of his interaction with Carlson on his Instagram profile Saturday.

In the video, Bailey tells Carlson the is “the worst human being known to man.” Carlson responded with “I appreciate that” and flashed his best “Clark Griswold before he cussed his whole family out over a cartoon moose” smile.

Here’s more from Slate:

It appears Carlson at one point asks him to keep in mind he is with his child. “I don’t care, man,” Bailey replies. He went on to say: “What you have done to this state, to the United States, to everyone else in this world. What you have done to families, what you have done to everybody else in this world. I don’t care that your daughter is here. What you’ve done to people’s families…” Carlson keeps whispering and replies: “Settle down, son.” Bailey tells Carlson to not call him son, but the Fox News host walks away and that’s where the video ends.

Bailey continued to go in on Carlson in the caption for the Instagram post, saying this:

It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an asshole! This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.

Advertisement

Coincidentally, Slate reports, this all happened at Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company in Livingston. The Dan Bailey in the video is not the namesake of the store, according to a statement that the company posted on its website:

This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982. To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers.

Advertisement

Regardless, it’s always a treat to see someone stand up to Carlson and his ilk. I just might rewatch Jon Stewart’s appearance on Crossfire from back in the day, where he cooked Carlson and Paul Begala so badly that the show was yanked off the air not too long after it. It’s fun to reminisce.