It looks like Mo’Nique stillhas no problem still challenging some of Hollywood’s most notable personalities. She’s taken on: Netflix, Oprah, Steve Harvey and Lee Daniels. The actress can now add comedian D. L. Hughley to the list. During a performance on May 28 at The Comedy Explosion in Detroit, Mo’Nique claimed that Hughley refused to take the stage at the same event if she remained the headliner.

“Y’all don’t understand the fight a bitch had to go through to stand in front of y’all tonight,” Mo’Nique told the crowd. She was less composed when addressing Hughley’s alleged pettiness.

“The motherfucking contract said that a bitch (points to self) is the headliner. Mo’Nique is to be the last motherfucking person on the goddamn stage. She is the headliner. I’m 30+ years in this motherfucking business and I don’t open for no goddamn body. The contract said the headliner. But a nigga named DL Hughley turned into a bitch and said ‘I won’t perform if she does that.’ So when I leave this motherfucker the headliner has left.”

Hughley hopped on Instagram to counter what was said. ““All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you’ll see who’s confused,” Hughley stated. “Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique.”

On Monday, Mo’Nique went to the same platform to address Hughley’s words. “The fact that you point the people to the ticket stubs for the order of the names versus to your contract implies that you don’t have a contract that shows you are the headliner, like i do,” Mo’Nique wrote. “Either show your contract or be quiet.”

As requested, Hughley shared the contract which confirmed that he was the closer:

Of course, Mo’Nique would counter with a contract of her own that showed she was, in fact, the closer:

As far as authenticity goes, Mo’Nique wrote: “If you notice mine has signatures and D.L. does not. What type of iron clad agreement doesn’t have the signatures of the participants involved?”

After all of this drama, the bad blood between the performers will do nothing but continue to brew.