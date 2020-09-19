Mitch McConnell is an Entire Hypocrite for Declaring That Trump's Nominee For RBG's SCOTUS Seat Will Get a Vote on the Senate Floor

Photo : Mark Wilson ( Getty Images )

Mitch McConnell really be out here thinking that because he has a droopy old emotionless Yertle the Turtle face we can’t all look him in the eye and see how perpetually full of shit he is.

As the nation and the world continues to mourn the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—a thing that was just announced late Friday—Senate Majority Leader McConnell wasted no time declaring that whoever y’all’s president nominates to fill her seat will get a vote on the Senate floor.

“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” Morals-in-a-Ditch McConnell said Friday, CNN reports.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R) backed Trump’s-lil’-Bitch McConnell saying, “I believe Americans sent a Republican president and a Republican Senate to Washington to ensure we have an impartial judiciary that upholds the Constitution and the rule of law. We will fulfill our obligation to them. As Leader McConnell has said, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the U.S. Senate.”

GOP aides are skeptical that there is enough time to confirm a nominee before November 3, given that Supreme Court nominees typically take two to three months to process, according to a review of recent confirmation proceedings. But that process could be sped up if McConnell, who controls the majority of the chamber, has the votes to confirm a replacement, and there is enough time to confirm someone in a lame-duck session of Congress after the November elections. That calculation is further complicated if Republicans lose control of the Senate and the White House after the election — and whether enough GOP senators would break ranks and oppose any nominee by a President who had just lost his election and a GOP Senate that just lost its majority. Senate Republicans, who hold the majority in the upper chamber, only need 51 votes to confirm a new justice once one is formally nominated. Currently, there are 53 GOP senators — meaning they can only lose three Republicans. In the event of a 50-50 split, Vice President Mike Pence could cast a tie-breaking vote.

Now we come to the part where I talk about what an absolute fucking hypocrite he’s being as Lilo-less-Stitch McConnell looks for a destructive loophole around Democracy.

In 2016, Yertle and the GOP-led Senate refused to hold a hearing or vote on President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace conservative Justice Antonin Scalia who died in February of that year. Infected-Ass-Itch McConnell’s reason for refusing the hearing? It was too close to the election.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice,” he said at the time. “ Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

I don’t know if y’all are doing the math at home, but February is a whole ass 9 months from November. Yet, Former-Schoolyard-Snitch McConnell (because we all know he had to basically be Randall from Recess when he was a child) has no problem voting on Trump’s pick to replace Ginsburg less than two months out from the 2020 presidential race .

Now, because Mitchy uses Trump’s ginormous orange ass-crack as a face covering to protect him from COVID, he would probably argue that the difference is Obama wasn’t the incumbent president at the time. But that still assumes Trump is going to win on November 3. If Chin-less-White-and-Rich McConnell had an ounce of integrity, he would have the same energy he had in 2016 and wait until we know who the president will be in 2021 before moving forward with a vote to replace Ginsburg.