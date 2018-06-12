Screenshot: Snapchat

We all knew it was only a matter of time before good ole Tabbie came back with the tears and the apologies, crying that she’s not racist.

Turns out it didn’t take that long for the Jefferson County, Mo., resident to start her apology tour, claiming that she was drunk at the time she was captured in video egging her friends on as they went “nigger hunting” and is “so sorry” for what happened.

“I was intoxicated,” Tabitha “Tabbie” Duncan, 20, said, according to the New York Daily News. “I have black friends, I have black people in my family, I didn’t mean it. I didn’t know that I was being videod.”

Who are your black friends, Tabs? Ben Carson does not count.

If you didn’t mean it, why did you say it?

And what does your not knowing that you’re being recorded have to do with your disgusting behavior?

Anyway, Duncan said that she is no longer friends with the woman who posted the racist video on Snapchat.

“It taught me a lot of lessons,” she said. “I am so sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt anybody; I was drunk. I need to seek help.”

You definitely do need to seek help, Tabbie, and I’m really not buying your drunk excuse. I have been drunk; many of my friends have been drunk. You know what never happens during those bouts of drunkenness? Horrific racial slurs and quips about actually hunting people.

In case you need a refresher, Duncan swiftly had a meeting with karma after the racist video was posted online.

In the video, Duncan can be seen riding on top of a pickup truck down a dark country road.

“So we’re going nigger hunting today or what?” a man off camera asks.

“We’re going nigger hunting,” another man answers.

“We’re fucking nigger hunting right now,” the off-camera man replies.

“You get them niggers,” Duncan says encouragingly. She gives a broad smile as one of the men tell her how “pretty” she is.

Internet detectives swiftly identified Duncan from the video as well as her place of work, local “breastaurant” Social Bar and Grill.

From there, the restaurant just as quickly gave Duncan the boot, stressing that what was said “does NOT represent the views, opinions and policies” of the business or its owners.

To top it all off, Duncan was also identified as a new enlistee with the U.S. Air Force, which has now launched its own investigation, according to the Riverfront Times.

Said the Air Force in a statement: