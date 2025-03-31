Cryptic Facebook Post Ahead of Wife’s Alleged Slaying of Husband Leaves Questions of Potential Motive

Whether there were issues between Philadelphia couple Jordan and Danielle Baxter was unclear a few weeks ago. However, it was clear something went awfully wrong after Mr. Baxter was found dead outside their home. Police accuse his wife of the killing but the only information we know of an alleged motive was a cryptic social media post the Mrs. left behind.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the shooting death of 38-year-old Jordan Baxter. Officers said they responded to the report of a person screaming the early morning of March 19. They said they arrived at the 800 block of Bells Mill Road where they found Baxter unresponsive on top of a plastic sheet between two cars.

Police said the father-of-three was pronounced dead at the scene minutes after medics found him. He was lying with a gun on his chest.

Police said it’s unclear what happened leading up to the shooting but they did arrest his wife, 39-year-old Danielle Baxter on Monday March 24 in connection to the killing upon the investigation. Police accuse Baxter of killing her husband and dragging his body outside.

While the motive is unclear, a neighbor told FOX 29 the couple was separated and Mr. Baxter had been staying somewhere else. Also, days before the shooting, Danielle posted a suggesting message on Facebook gathering over 600 comments.

“These females out here be plotting on your marriage and waiting for your downfall so they can come right on in and these men let them,” she wrote.

Most trolls commented on the post asking if “that’s why she killed her husband,” as if the alleged murder was retaliation for alleged infidelity in her marriage. However, a user identifying as Danielle’s cousin pleaded with the public to have mercy, arguing Danielle suffered a major loss ahead of the incident while... also appearing to incriminate her.

“She devoted her whole life to this marriage. She was faithful and honest and we all make mistakes,” the user, Tee Love, wrote in the comments of Danielle’s post. “Not only did she lose her twin sister, she lost her brother… It doesn’t justify her actions... It’s so sad because everyone was on here with these comments until they seen that she really was going through something and did this. Now everyone want to judge her. Sometimes when people write things it’s a call for help.”

Police have not disclosed any more information about the shooting at this time.