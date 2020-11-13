'Million Maga March,' (White) Women for Trump, and ‘Stop the Steal’ Marches to Descend on Washington, D.C. This Weekend

Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

As Donald Trump continues his refusal to accept the results of this year’s presidential election, his supporters are ratcheting up their efforts to try and shout down and talk over the voice of the American people by marching in our nation’s capital on Saturday in support of their little friend who is basically fired but refusing to leave the building until he is physically dragged out by security.



Advertisement

The Washington Post reports that “far-right media personalities, white nationalists and conspiracy theorists,” some of whom actually have plans to show up in D.C. this weekend as well, have promoted a Women for Trump event, a “Million Maga March” and a “Stop the Steal” demonstration—all of which will reportedly take place in and around Freedom Plaza beginning Saturday morning.

According to the Post, the events are endorsed by Fox News host Sean Hannity, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio, Jack Posobiec—who famously pushed the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory that led to a shooting at Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in D.C., anti-Muslim and pro-Trump “activist” Scott Presler, and Alex Jones, the founder of Infowars and pusher of the conspiracy that the Sandy Hook school shooting ever happened.

Advertisement

Jones has reportedly said he will be leading a “Stop the Steal” from Texas that would arrive in D.C. on Friday night.

“Stop the Steal” refers to the completely unfounded and false assertion (read: lie!) that the election was stolen from Donald Trump through voter fraud and machinations by the Democrats— who, for whatever reason, would steal a presidency but not simultaneously secure the House and the Senate for themselves as well. That makes total sense, right?

And because Trump, his administration and his merry band of sycophants are nothing if not patent enablers of the bullshit, Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller tweeted out support for the events, saying “Love the outpouring of support for @realDonaldTrump!”

Advertisement

A small number of anti-Trump rallies have also been planned, including one by Refuse Fascism D.C., which has vowed to stand against “the Trump regime’s attempts to steal the election,” according to the Post.

There have been no permits issued by the D.C. police or the National Park Service for any of the demonstrations, but the Park Service does work with groups to help them get permits day- of. Still, it is unclear whether or not the Park Police or the Park Service has plans to go anywhere near Saturday’s demonstrations.

Advertisement

At a news conference this week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters that city officials have been monitoring social media for talk about the events and said, “We continue to follow those activities and be prepared. Our police chief will have a similar posture this weekend as he did last week. We will be there to support peaceful First Amendment demonstrations.”

Along with that came a warning to out- of- town visitors about bringing firearms into the city, as D.C. has stricter gun laws than any other parts of the country.

Advertisement

D.C. police have already announced road closures and parking restrictions in anticipation of the events, and they have already been on high alert since Biden was declared president-elect last weekend. Although anticipated unrest and violent protests never materialized, businesses in the area still remain boarded up as a precaution.

Be safe out there.