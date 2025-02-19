Here's The Tea On Why Mike Tyson Clapped All The Way Back at Jake Paul

Though the physical fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul may have been over months ago, it appears the two are embroiled in a war of words thanks to Paul’s recent comments. And we’ve got all the tea.

“It Was Intimidating” At First Says B. Michael, Cicely Tyson’s Designer & Stylist CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Fascinating Relationship Between Cicely Tyson and Designer & Stylist B Michael

It all started when Paul appeared as a featured guest on influencer Adin Ross’ livestream a week ago. During one part of their conversation, Paul talked about the medicinal and positive health effects of certain drugs and herbs, specifically ayahuasca and mushrooms. However, things went a bit off when he mentioned toad venom—the same exact substance that Tyson admitted to smoking three months ago that helped him “see God” and convinced him to return back to boxing.

Advertisement

It was then that Paul made a shocking claim: that the toad venom helped Tyson’s diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease and helped him get back in fighting shape.

Advertisement

“Toad is what cured Tyson’s Parkinson’s so that he could come back and fight,” he said to a shocked Ross. “You smoke it. You smoke the frog venom. Toads from the Sonoran Desert in Mexico.”

Advertisement

Once the clip went viral over the weekend and into the earlier part of this week, it prompted Tyson’s team to combat Paul’s claims by sending a statement to TMZ.



Advertisement

“Mike is happy and perfectly healthy. He doesn’t have Parkinson’s or any other illness,” his team said.

And as you would expect, after seeing that statement, Paul took to X/Twitter to walk back his words, writing in a followup post: “Bruh…Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinsons..WTF. Why the fuck is the internet so stupid for. I misspoke. Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do.”

Advertisement

Yet and still, his “apology” didn’t keep folks on social media for coming for him.

“So you was beating on an old man that you knew was in pain?” one user questioned in his replies.

Advertisement

“That’s not a misspeak. That’s a Freudian slip,” another noted.

“To be fair, you literally said it cured his Parkinson’s…” added one other user.

While it’s clear that Tyson did smoke the toad venom and dealt with some serious chest and stomach pains after the fight, he has yet to come out and confirm any particular illnesses that he’s suffering from. And until he does, it’d be better for us all not to speculate.