Henry Louis Baltimore, who would now be 70 years old, went missing in 1973 and still hasn’t been found. Baltimore was Michigan State University’s first Black drum major and also an honor student. Shortly after he disappeared, he was expected to testify against someone who robbed him, reported ClickOnDetroit.



Baltimore was robbed at gunpoint in March of 1973 and filed a police report about a week after, per ClickOnDetroit’s report. One of the suspects, Roy L. Davis, was charged and arrested that month. Though, he was released on bond and threatened Baltimore ahead of the arraignment. Baltimore’s roommate Paul Lott, said the stolen items were returned in exchange that Baltimore would withhold his testimony, allowing Davis to walk free.

Baltimore complied and didn’t show for the preliminary hearing and faced a fine from the court. However, he went missing before he could attempt to take the stand again.

Advertisement

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said he believed there was foul play involved.

More from ClickOnDetroit:

On June 29, 1973, the State News reported again on Baltimore’s disappearance. They said his family reported that Davis had been making threats toward Baltimore, trying to get him not to testify against him again. “He disappeared the day before he was to testify at the pretrial examination,” The State News reported. A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to the location of Baltimore. He is still missing. The report quoted East Lansing Detective James Kelly as saying, “We’re not getting leads at all.” Police took DNA from Baltimore’s family members, making DNA available in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). Wriggelsworth said he spoke with witnesses in 2014 who said they did not remember the case at all.

ClickOnDetroit reported the last day Baltimore was seen, neighbors recalled two men pounding on his apartment door. In a documentary, Wriggelsworth said “somebody knows what happened to Henry” and believed those two men knew. He also said he believed Henry was killed.

It is still unclear what happened to Henry Baltimore. His car and belongings were still in the same place he left them when he vanished. He was last seen wearing black and grey shoes, a black turtleneck and grey slacks.

Advertisement

Anyone with information, please contact the East Lansing Police Department (517-351-4220) or the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (517-676-8251).