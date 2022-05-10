This April 29 marked 30 years since the city of Los Angeles erupted in violent riots after the police officers who violently beat Black motorist Rodney King during a traffic stop were acquitted. Just over a week after that grim anniversary, police set out on a search for King’s youngest daughter, Tristan, who was reported missing after traveling from Las Vegas to Southern California to visit family in Fullerton. A missing person’s report was filed.



Tristan’s sister, Lora, who is also the Founder and CEO of the non-profit Rodney King Foundation, took to Facebook on May 9 to ask for help bringing her sister back safely.

“If anyone happens to see my baby sister Tristan, please contact me immediately. She has been missing for 11 days now and today just so happens to be her 29th birthday,” she wrote in a post that has since been removed. ”I have already made a missing report. I’m very hopeful that they’ll be contacting me that they have found her.”

Word quickly spread of the youngest King daughter’s disappearance, and in a May 10 Instagram post, Lora King reported that her younger sister had been found safe in Lynwood, CA. Lora thanked those who helped bring her sister to safety.

She wrote:

“Again, thank you so much for all of your help. My sister has been found safe in Lynwood California 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thank you LORD.”

But if you didn’t think the story could get any weirder, think again. According to a Los Angeles Fox affiliate station, police are now holding Tristan King after she was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary. The youngest King daughter is now being held in police custody on $25,000 bail.

Rodney King passed away in 2012 as the result of an accidental drowning. Tristan King is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.