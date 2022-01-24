Actress/comedian Michelle Buteau is continuing her partnership with Netflix, setting up her new comedy at the streaming network.



Deadline reports, the eight episode show is based on her book of essays The Survival of the Thickest.

Survival of the Thickest stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, “Black, plus-size and newly single, Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life after putting all her eggs in one man’s basket, but she’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.”

There aren’t a lot of shows that feature Black, plus-size women as the lead character, so this news is really exciting. We also know Buteau will give Mavis the same fun-loving personality she brings to her stand up, which means Mavis won’t be treated like a joke or a caricature.

“It’s been so damn amazing finding a home with Netflix,” said Buteau. “To say I’m excited to continue my relationship with them is an understatement. I’m over the moon and I’m under it. Danielle has been a dream partner and I can’t wait to share what we’ve been cooking up.”

Buteau co-created the series with Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show), and the pair will executive produce with Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich at A24. Sanchez-Witzel will be showrunner.

“Michelle Buteau is many things: a brilliant writer, a gifted stand-up comedian and an empowering performer,” said Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix. “But above all else, she is one of the funniest people alive. Paired with Danielle Sanchez-Witzel — one of TV’s sharpest visionaries — Survival of the Thickest will bring Michelle’s unique point of view to life.”

Up next Buteau can be seen in the upcoming Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me, which hits theaters and Peacock Feb. 11. The uber busy actress will also continue as host for Netflix’s The Circle and American Barbecue Showdown, which were both previously renewed.