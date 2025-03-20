Michael Jordan's Son Makes an Unsurprising Revelation Following DUI Arrest

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, is no stranger to being in the headlines thanks in large part to his on-again, off-again relationship with Larsa Pippin. However, he’s been there more consistently here recently due his DUI arrest back in February. Now, he’s opening up about it and making a pretty predictable admission and plea.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, Jordan admitted that he has been dealing with “alcohol/substance abuse challenges.” However, it appears he’s finally reached his breaking point as his lawyers are now asking the judge presiding over his case to have him to complete a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program. Their hope is that upon completion, it’ll help him get a grip on his issues. Additionally, should a judge agree to let him into the program, Jordan would be willing to waive his right to a speedy trial.

Jordan’s lawyers also argued that the program would “not only benefit him personally but also serve the community by reducing the likelihood of future offenses,” and added that he was “amendable to treatment.”

“While Mr. Jordan acknowledges the seriousness of the charges against him, he respectfully submits that he is an ideal candidate for the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program due to his strong desire to live as a responsible, drug-free, productive member in the community,” the documents read per PEOPLE.

It continued:

“Mr. Jordan is dedicated to becoming a responsible, drug-free, and productive member of the community. His participation in the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program will not only benefit him personally but also serve the community by reducing the likelihood of future offenses.”

This petition comes just over a month after video footage of his arrest went viral on social media. In it, Jordan could be heard informing the officers that he’d just come from a gentlemen’s club, but his behavior made them suspect he may have been under the influence. As a result, they gave him three field sobriety tests—all of which he ended up failing which led to him getting arrested for a DUI.

“I’m Marcus Jordan. I’m Michael Jordan’s son. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn. OK?” he said in the dashcam video. Clearly the authorities and now a judge felt otherwise.

He’s currently facing charges of DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest. There’s been no word yet on a hearing to determine whether or not he’ll undergo the program.