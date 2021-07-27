Michael Flynn Was Gifted an AR-15, So of Course He Threatened to Shoot Someone in Washington, D.C.

Some white men dress up to reenact wars; others dress in camouflage to hunt unsuspecting animals in their homes; the rest join the police force but some way, white men are always ready for war.



What war? Who knows, but if I were an alien who just landed on this planet, I would surmise that white men love killing people or at least threatening to kill people. Which explains both why Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn—you know, the guy who pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI but was pardoned anyway because white man—was gifted an AR-15 rifle, and of course, why he threatened to shoot someone in Washington, D.C.



In a Twitter video, Flynn is shown on stage with a group of white folks and two people of color because every event like this must include at least two people of color so that it isn’t labeled a klan rally. A man standing on stage hands Flynn the assault rifle and notes, “we were trying to come up with a rifle that we thought was appropriate for a general, so we went with an old-school Woodland camouflage ... one of our top-quality guns.”



Flynn responds, “Maybe I’ll find somebody in Washington, D.C.,” NBC News reports. The crowd, surely filled with white people, can be heard laughing. And this isn’t a racist presumption; Michael Flynn is a Trump buddy. Trump appeals to white people. Trump’s buddies also appeal to white people. Despite what news stations, hippity-hop music, and people in love with the murder rate in Chicago try to tell you, white people love guns and threats of killing people they don’t like.



“The Church of Glad Tidings in Yuba City, California, hosted Flynn on July 16, according to an event posting on Facebook by Dave Bryan, a pastor at the church,” NBC News reports.



Ahh, so it was a church group that hosted Flynn, who was then gifted an AR-15, and Flynn then noted that he will “maybe find” someone in D.C. to shoot and the crowd laughs.



Yep, everything checks out.



“The video appears to have been livestreamed on the church’s website and then removed; it was saved by Twitter users who then shared it,” NBC News notes.



This isn’t the first time that Flynn has threatened violence. In June, the former general drew a ton of raised eyebrows after he suggested that the U.S. needed a Myanmar-style coup.



I mean...





