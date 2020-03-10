Michael Bloomberg Is Trying to Buy His Way Into Heaven, Donates $2 Million to Nonprofit to Register Black Voters

Photo : JOHANNES EISELE ( Getty Images )

Looks like evil billionaire and former 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is giving $2 million of his own money to a nonprofit that works to register black voters in time for November’s general election.



According to the Palm Beach Post, Bloomberg gave Collective Future, “which is the nonprofit arm of the Collective, a political action committee dedicated to supporting black candidates nationwide.”

The plan is to register 500,000 black voters in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin, all places where black voter suppression is rampant AF. The money will aid in the hiring and training of field organizers, civic organizations, and students of historically black colleges and universities.

“Voter suppression efforts across the country have been a barely disguised effort to keep Black Americans and other Democratic-leaning voters from the polls,” Bloomberg said in a statement, the Post reports. “I’ve always believed we need to make it easier for all citizens to register and vote, not harder.”

The Post notes that after spending $500 million of his own money on arguably one of the worst campaigns ever run, Bloomberg already “donated $5 million to former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’s Fair Fight organization, which works to combat voter suppression.”

And while all of this is nice, none of this undoes any of Bloomberg’s racist policy as New York City’s mayor.