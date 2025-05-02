Beverly Johnson Reflects On Naomi Sims Encouraging Words, 50 Years Since Gracing Vogue Cover
Met Gala 2025: The Flyest Black Met Gala Looks of All Time

Fashion

Met Gala 2025: The Flyest Black Met Gala Looks of All Time

From regulars like Rihanna to show stoppers like Zendaya, Black celebs have never ceased to show out at the popular annual event. Let's take a look!

By
Shanelle Genai
Chadwick Boseman attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Chadwick Boseman attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

When it comes to shutting down the Met Gala carpet, nobody does it quite like our favorite Black celebrities and we know this year’s event on May 5 will be no exception.

Whether it’s Janelle Monae or Rihanna year after year, they remind us that fashion isn’t just about the clothes—it’s about storytelling, culture, and walking art. From Cardi B.’s jaw-dropping gold look in Versace to Zendaya slaying hard thanks to Law Roach’s amazing eye, Black stars have long been the heartbeat of fashion’s biggest night.

And with the 2025 theme centering around Black Dandyism and its history and legacy, we already know what we’re about to see soon will leave us all collectively gasping on social media.

So it’s in anticipation of the exiting moment to come, we thought it’d be fitting to take a look back unforgettable Met Gala fashion moments when Black excellence and high fashion collided. We’re talking Billy Porter arriving like a golden Egyptian god, Beyoncé in that sheer dress that basically broke the internet and more.

So buckle up, because we’re about to take a stylish stroll down memory lane. Keep reading to take a look and prepare to be gagged!

Rihanna, 2015

Rihanna, 2015

Rihanna attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.
Rihanna attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: China: Through The Looking Glass

Rihanna’s gorgeous marigold Guo Pei cape will never not be one of her best looks ever. And that’s saying a lot considering how fashionable Rih regularly is!

Chadwick Boseman, 2018

Chadwick Boseman, 2018

Chadwick Boseman attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Chadwick Boseman attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Photo: Neilson Barnard (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination

To this day, Chadwick Boseman still arguably delivered the most fire Met Gala look for the men of all time. The swag, the white, the gold—just, wow. You and your style will forever be missed.

Anok Yai, 2024

Anok Yai, 2024

Anok Yai attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Anok Yai attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

Do we really have to say much here? There’s a reason why Anok Yai is one of the most sought after models.

Tyla, 2024

Tyla, 2024

Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

Who knew Tyla would be the one to make sand look super stylish? And the sand clock as a purse was truly the icing on the cake.

Cardi B., 2022

Cardi B., 2022

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: In America: An Anthology of Fashion

Atelier Versace has never looked good as it did on Cardi B. when she showed up in it for the 2022 Met Gala. Talk about “coming through dripping.”

Rihanna, 2018

Rihanna, 2018

Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo for Huffington Post (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination

Who better than Rihanna to pull up to the 2018 Met Gala, which boasted a Catholic theme, as the pope? No one else—and we do mean no one—could’ve done it better.

Zendaya, 2018

Zendaya, 2018

Zendaya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Zendaya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Photo: Noam Galai for New York Magazine (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination

Forget a knight in shining armour—Zendaya slayed in silver in the best way. Such a truly iconic moment.

Iman, 2021

Iman, 2021

Iman attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Iman attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

A spectacle. A vision. A moment. A lewk. But what else would you expect from a legend like Iman?

Lupita Nyong’o, 2021

Lupita Nyong’o, 2021

Lupita Nyong’o attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Lupita Nyong’o attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

While the denim dress Lupita Nyong’o was sporting here was amazing, it’s her afro that really stole the show. There’s something so ethereal and soft about it.

Lil Nas X, 2023

Lil Nas X, 2023

Lil Nas X attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Lil Nas X attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo for Karl Lagerfeld (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

We already know all the cats in the vicinity were shook and clutching their paws when they saw Lil Nas X show up to the 2023 Met Gala as Karl Lagerfield’s famous pet cat Choupette.

Billy Porter, 2019

Billy Porter, 2019

Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion

A Met Gala with the theme of “camp” and Billy Porter being on the guest list was really a match made in heaven because his look truly rose to the occasion and gave us exactly what we were waiting for.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2023

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2023

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

If you’re going to keep it classic while honoring Karl Lagerfield, let Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s look be the model you base your fits off of from here on out. He rarely misses and this is just further proof of that.

Janelle Monae, 2024

Janelle Monae, 2024

Janelle Monáe attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Janelle Monáe attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

While this may be one of Janelle Monae’s less extravagant looks, it’s exactly why it’s one of her best ones. Not only does it call attention to her amazing physique, it’s also just a truly phenomenal dress for a phenomenal woman.

Beyonce, 2015

Beyonce, 2015

Beyonce attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.
Beyonce attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.
Photo: Larry Busacca (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: China: Through The Looking Glass

There’s a reason why this sheer, nearly naked dress broke the internet back in 2015 and that’s because the world was just not ready for Bey to shut the Met Gala carpet down like this.

