Met Gala 2025: The Flyest Black Met Gala Looks of All Time

When it comes to shutting down the Met Gala carpet, nobody does it quite like our favorite Black celebrities and we know this year’s event on May 5 will be no exception.

Whether it’s Janelle Monae or Rihanna year after year, they remind us that fashion isn’t just about the clothes—it’s about storytelling, culture, and walking art. From Cardi B.’s jaw-dropping gold look in Versace to Zendaya slaying hard thanks to Law Roach’s amazing eye, Black stars have long been the heartbeat of fashion’s biggest night.

And with the 2025 theme centering around Black Dandyism and its history and legacy, we already know what we’re about to see soon will leave us all collectively gasping on social media.

So it’s in anticipation of the exiting moment to come, we thought it’d be fitting to take a look back unforgettable Met Gala fashion moments when Black excellence and high fashion collided. We’re talking Billy Porter arriving like a golden Egyptian god, Beyoncé in that sheer dress that basically broke the internet and more.

So buckle up, because we’re about to take a stylish stroll down memory lane. Keep reading to take a look and prepare to be gagged!