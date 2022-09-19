Makeda’s Homemade Cookies opened its doors for customers Saturday for the first time since rapper Young Dolph, 36, was killed Nov. 17 in a shooting there. It happened at the bakery’s flagship location near Memphis International Airport.

The artist and producer, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was purchasing cookies at the store close to where grew up when he was shot to death in a daylight ambush. Since the killing, two men have been charged with murder. After the tragic incident, the shop’s windows were covered with wooden boards.

There, fans had placed tributes to Thornton who known for his philanthropic efforts in Memphis. The rapper had actually returned to Memphis to visit a sick relative and help a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway when he was killed.

Customers crowded the newly remodeled store on Saturday to buy freshly baked goods. Since the slaying, Young Dolph was honored in a variety of ways. In addition, a city street was named for him shortly after he passed.

In March, the owners of the business told Fox13Memphis they had no plans of reopening. “Mr. White, due to the city violations and with the fire from the candles he just feels like it’s time for us to move on and shut the memorial down. But that doesn’t mean we are going to shut down the memory of Young Dolph,” Rachel Winton told anchor Jeremy Pierre.

An article by CNN notes that at least one rapper was killed by gun violence by yearly since 2018. Emcee PnB Rock was murdered last week in Los Angeles at while eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles.