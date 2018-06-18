Photo: Olivier Douliery (Getty Images)

Melania Trump has a voice; she just chooses not to use it. In fact, when Ofdonald does speak, it’s usually to spout the lifted words from black America’s first-lady-until-further-notice, the great and incomparable Michelle Obama, or it’s to shout “Be Best”—because that makes a lot of sense.



So in a rare moment of unfiltered utterance against a policy issue, Melania, or Melanie, as the president likes to call her, decided to use her spokeswoman to speak on immigration policy enacted by her husband that rips immigrant children away from their parents shortly after crossing America’s border.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN on Sunday. “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”



Melania also doesn’t believe in this enough to tell her dumbass husband to put an end to this atrocity. While mein führer Trump continues to try and sell this deplorable precedent of tearing children away from their families and placing them in what amounts to juvenile detention centers as a Democratic policy, you must remember that Trump is a liar. No one knows this better than his wife, who hates him so much that she can’t even sleep in the same bedroom with him.

CNN notes that the statement from lady Trump’s spokeswoman is rich considering her dumbly named “Be Best” platform, which she swaggerjacked from Lady O, is centered on helping children, yet she’s not spoken up or out against the atrocities being carried out by her husband’s administration.

Advertisement

According to CNN, the Trump-enacted policy as stands “charges every adult caught crossing the border illegally with federal crimes, as opposed to referring those with children mainly to immigration courts, as previous administrations did.”

Because the adults are being charged with federal crimes, their children are taken away from them and placed into holding camps, many of which don’t have beds, and the administration has no idea how to reunite these children with their loved ones except hotline phone numbers that parents can use to try and track their children down.

Since the policy was enacted on May 7, some 2,000 children have been separated from parents or guardians and placed into makeshift holding facilities.

Advertisement

Trump continues to place blame for this administration’s policy on Democrats and is using these children as a bargaining chip to fund his dumbass wall.

“Democrats can fix their forced family breakup at the Border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change!” he tweeted on Saturday. “This is why we need more Republicans elected in November. Democrats are good at only three things, High, High Crime and Obstruction. Sad!”

Melania Trump is not a hopeless damsel trapped inside the White House; she is a key component in the Trump administration who married this sack of orange-sherbet extract, and if she were really tired of seeing children taken from their loved ones, she’d push her husband to change this now. Until then, she can miss me with her carefully worded statements through her spokeswoman, or as Kathy Griffin beautifully noted in a tweet Sunday: