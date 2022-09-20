Meghan Markle has mastered the phrase “never look like what you’re going through.” At the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, she accompanied hubby Prince Harry and royal family members to pay respect at London’s Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III, Prince Harry and Prince William joined the procession behind the Queen’s coffin while Meghan stood outside Westminster Abbey alongside Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla. William and Kate’s two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also accompanied the group.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was seen wiping away a single tear but that didn’t stop her from serving a mean look. She donned a black cape dress by Stella McCartney. Markle wore that same dress in navy four years ago to a televised concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in celebration of the Queen’s 92nd birthday.

Advertisement

She also sported a pair of pearl earrings gifted to her from the Queen, but her hat—and its nasty tilt—was phenomenal. If it looks familiar, it’s because we’ve seen it before. The Duchess wore the white version of it by Stephen Jones for Dior in June during Queen Elizabeth’s final Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Not only was it a blackity-black move but it also showed that Markle is still resilient as both the British and American media refuse to let up on their scrutiny of her. From candle blocking conspiracy theories to having every facet of her outfit being examined from head to toe, she remains a point of constant fixation.

G/O Media may get a commission 21% Off 50" Amazon Fire 4K TV With A 4-Year Protection Plan Keep it covered

Means you’ll be protected from mechanical and electrical failures and faults on your 4K ultra HD television that has Alexa control, and acts as a hub for loads of streaming services, making them not only easier to access, but also look fantastic. Buy for $441 from Amazon Advertisement

Considering her turbulent history with the royals—and how she continues to be snubbed by Brits in general—they’re lucky she showed up at all.