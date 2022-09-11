In the year of 2022, who is listening to anything Bethenny Frankel has to say? Despite this fact, she is seemingly using every opportunity to disparage Meghan Markle for no damn reason. Last week on her podcast, Just B, she ripped into Markle claiming that “she messed up” by abdicating her royal responsibilities.

“She is a terrible, terrible businessperson, strategist — she’s playing checkers, not chess — because she is overplaying her hand, and she is painting herself into a corner, becoming a woman without a country,” the 51 year old former Bravo star stated.

“I remember talking about this before the Oprah interview and getting death threats and losing major deals and having many A-list people text me saying that they agree with me secretly,” she continued.

Frankel knows going after Markle is going to get listeners because one of America’s favorite past imes is disrespecting Black women. In addition, her analysis is also factually incorrect. Forbes stated that Mark le’s three-year deal with Spotify for her podcast Archetypes was worth $18 million.

Also, her and hubby Prince Harry’s media company Archewelle Productions is rumored to be working with streaming giants like Netflix for future projects worth millions. Frankel sounds a bit jealous; If you’re so upset about Markle’s behavior, why give space on your podcast to address it—especially when your opinion is downright irrelevant?

Of course, this isn’t the first time Frankel had Meghan’s name in her mouth. Last month, she had a lot to say about Markle’s cover story in The Cut. “The bottom line is I don’t think people like Meghan Markle because I think she talks down to other people, I think she’s sanctimonious,” Frankel remarked.

“I think there’s this subtext of elevation. She’s up there, we’re down here.” Her tirade didn’t stop there. “‘I think there’s a non-relatable factor in the way that we’re being spoken to. In that poised, orchestrated elegance, in that mimicking of Diana, in that Caroline Kennedy-style intentional, very natural, very slow speech. Being aghast at the word ‘diva.’ Who are you relating to?”

The exact same thing could be said of Frankel: who can relate to the washed up reality star anyway?