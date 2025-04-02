Meghan Markle Finally Claps Back at Haters Who Say She's 'Unrelatable'

Meghan Markle is remaining unbothered by the negativity when it comes to her rebrand as the newest queen of home and lifestyle. And she’s finally silencing her critics once and for all.

Speaking in a new interview with the New York Times on Tuesday, Markle took the time to address those online who’ve had nothing positive to say about her new show, “With Love, Meghan” and her subsequent home goods line “As Ever,” which officially launched on Wednesday. To be specific, many came for the Duchess over her use to the expensive cookware line Le Creuset during her show and used that as further proof that she was out of touch with the everyday woman and unrelatable.

Now, in her new interview, Markle is defending her show and her new rebrand, telling the outlet that she’s always been into cooking and that she’s been working ever since she was 13-years-old. She also explained that her new venture is a way for her to marry what she loves to do at home with her work.

“I need to work, and I love to work. This is a way I can connect my home life and my work,” she said.

As far as the Le Creuset criticism and her new era as the next B. Smith or Martha Stewart goes, Markle remained incredulous at the backlash and stressed that she hasn’t always lived the life she has now.

“This is a thing, in 2025?” she asked. “Don’t they know my life hasn’t always been like this?”

Unfortunately for the Duchess, this is definitely a thing—albeit a truly absurd one. Fortunately though, it doesn’t appear that the bad chatter is doing anything to dampen her launch as all eight products from her line have officially sold out. And not only did they sell out, they sold out in less than one hour’s time.

“Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start!”

Like Beyonce once said, “always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper.” And it’s clear from Markle’s successful launch that her reign is just getting started.