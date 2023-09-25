Megan Thee Stallion's Surprise Appearance At Beyonce's Houston Show Was Everything We Hoped It Would Be

The hotties are still experiencing euphoria after witnessing a moment over the weekend that everyone has been eager to see since the “Savage (Remix)” was released in 2020: Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion performing it together live on stage.

This past weekend, fans got their wish as Queen Bey brought out her fellow Houston native at NRG Stadium on Saturday (September 23) to perform the famous song for the very first time.

Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion: Savage Remix | World Renaissance Tour (2023)

Megan donned a skin tight camouflage bodysuit with a matching hat as she appeared on stage. The musicians exchanges compliments as Bey proclaimed that she was proud of Megan and that she loved her, with Megan screaming that she loved Bey back.

It was previously reported that Meg dropped out of New York City’s Global Citizens Festival in order to appear in Houston with the Renaissance singer. Other guests who made surprise appearances on Bey’s tour included her own daughter, Blue Ivy, as well as Kendrick Lamar.

In addition, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson were all in attendance for Saturday’s Houston show. Considering everything that Meg has been through this past year, this moment was a truly victorious one.

After Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years for the July 2020 shooting of Megan, she has done nothing but continuously shined. She released the song “Bongos” with Cardi B, performed the track at the MTV VMAs and will appear in the new season of Netflix’s Big Mouth.

Meg also took to social media to share her intense workout regimen which she explained helped with her mental health. Sis keeps winning and we are more than here for her well deserved accolades. Meg’s reign just won’t let up and we can’t wait to see what she does next.