Megan Thee Stallion loves Houston and represents her hometown every chance she gets—like when she led the Hotties Helping Houston fundraiser after a 2021 winter storm crippled Texas’ power grid.

Advertisement

Now Uproxx is reporting that on Sunday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other city leaders presented the Grammy-winner with the key to the city and proclaimed May 2 Megan Thee Stallion Day. She reacted to the news on Instagram, thanking everyone for honoring her and her family.



“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY 🤘🏾 and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX🔥🔥🔥 thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today,” she wrote.

We’re so thrilled to see Meg get some good news, as she’s been the subject of scrutiny following her interview with Gayle King where she recounted allegedly being shot by rapper Tory Lanez. The “Body” singer described how things quickly escalated into violence.



G/O Media may get a commission 45% Off Shark AI Robot Vacuum Clean it up

Features incredibly methodical cleaning, has a deep clean feature for big days, is great at getting pet hair, and even comes with a self-emptying base. Buy for $300 at Amazon

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s like normal friend stuff, we fuss about normal, silly stuff all the time,” Megan told Gayle. “But I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of those times where it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

She detailed that in the moment, she lied to the police to protect everyone in a highly charged moment. In the immediate aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, she didn’t want anyone to get hurt by the huge police response.

Advertisement

“I didn’t want to see anybody die so I said I stepped on glass. So when I see people trying to use that against me like, I’m lying. ‘Oh, she stepped on glass, she never got shot.’ I’m the one who said I stepped on glass, I was lying to protect all of us,” she said. “And sometimes I wish I really would’ve never said that. I wish I would’ve told the truth but if it saved all of us from dying then that’s just probably what it was meant to be.”

Being honored by her hometown gives the “WAP” rapper a chance to enjoy her hard earned success and show all the detractors and haters that she’s thriving.

Advertisement

Following her show stealing performance at Coachella, Megan Thee Stallion is set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards, Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.