Just call her Megan Thee Hot Girl Philanthropist!



On Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her 27th birthday by announcing the launch of a new foundation dedicated to the memory of her father, Joseph Pete Jr., and her mother, Holly Thomas.

Per its official website, the mission of the Pete and Thomas Foundation will be centered around catalyzing resources to “effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX and across the globe.” The foundation will also do work that falls in line with its three areas of focus: Education, housing, and health and wellness.

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Megan said in a statement, according to Complex. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

She further added in a tweet: “I really wanted to make my mom proud, I really wanted to make my grandma proud. I wanted to make myself proud. You know, how can I help something, like what can I do to make a change?”

More on The Pete & Thomas Foundation’s programs per their website:

Education | The foundation will provide scholarships, school supplies, and resources to support students in high need communities. Housing | The foundation will look to address housing issues for senior citizens, single mothers and families impacted by financial emergencies and natural disasters. Health + Wellness | The foundation will support the areas of cancer care, mental health, and food insecurity.

For more information on how you can get involved or to make a donation, head on over to peteandthomasfoundation.org.