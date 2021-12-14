Last month, we told you that rapper Tory Lanez was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing related to the felony assault charges he faces for allegedly shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020.

Advertisement

Well, dear reader, today was the day for that aforementioned hearing and in a move that should arguably surprise no one, a judge decided to uphold those charges AND ordered the “LUV” rapper to stand trial come next February, according to Rolling Stone.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Keith Borjon found probable cause to make Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) stand trial and ordered him to come back for his arraignment next month.

The judge also heard testimony from LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner who provided additional insight into the night Peterson allegedly shot the “Thot Shit” rapper in the foot, including the fact that he allegedly shouted “Dance, bitch” before firing off the shot.

Rolling Stone has more:

“(Megan) observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot,” LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner testified Tuesday, basing his account on interviews with Megan. He said Megan described Peterson as “half in, half out,” on the step board of the vehicle, when he allegedly fired, Stogner said. Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely,” Stogner testified. “Megan stated the defendant apologized for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation and he begged her not to say anything,” Stogner testified.

G/O Media may get a commission 30% Off SeaVees SeaChange Slides Sustainable and snug

Made from recycled fleece and rubber outsoles, the vegan sneaker-style slides are cozy, comfortable, and a great present for yourself or a loved one. Buy for $48 at SeaVees Use the promo code GREEN30

Lanez’s next arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 13, per CBS Los Angeles. If convicted, he faces a max sentence of nearly 22 years and eight months in prison.