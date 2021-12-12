Over the weekend, our certified hot girl coach, Megan Thee Stallion, took a mid season break to claim a new victory, her baccalaureate degree. She high stepped her famously strong knees across the Southern Texas University stage, and all of her internet cousins across the globe (including us) offered virtual twerks in her honor.

Advertisement

On the morning of December 11th, an excited Meg took to Twitter to announce:

“Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy,” complete with the hashtag, #MeganTheeGraduate, and a custom emoji of herself in a cap and gown sticking out her tongue (like ahhhh…you get it).

She even offered her fans the opportunity to take part in the celebration by sharing the live stream link for the ceremony. In the clips from the moment the rapper walked across TSU’s graduation stage, which have since been widely shared on social media, you can hear the crowd erupt wildly with applause. And while it’s customary for the university hired photographer to snap a shot of the graduates as they matriculate, during this ceremony, you can see even the faculty pull out their phones to document the moment.

Not mad at y’all!

The 23 year old superstar whose real name is Megan Pete, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health administration. Last year, in an interview for People Magazine, Pete shared that she was on a mission to complete her degree not only for herself, but in honor of her late mother who passed away after a battle with brain cancer in 2019.

G/O Media may get a commission Save 50% Tommy Hilfiger Mix & Match Bath Towel Collection Towels, towels everywhere

Crafted from soft, absorbent cotton, and available in 11 different colors-slash-patterns that all coordinate in that casually-matched but not matchy-matchy way. Buy for $9 at Macy's

“I want my big mama to be proud,” she told People. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Originally, Thee Stallion had set a goal to become a hospital administrator. Now that her life has changed in such a resplendent way, Megan now wants to put her wealth to work by opening an assisted living facility, and hire her former classmates to run it.

Advertisement

The American Music Award Winner’s choice to complete her degree at an HBCU is just as noteworthy as her post collegiate goals. Her family legacy has deep roots in attending historically Black universities. Her mother, grandmother, aunt and uncle all attended Prairie View A&M University, where Megan started her degree before transferring to Texas Southern.

She now joins a full roster of other celebrity HBCU alum, including Diddy, Taraji P. Henson, Oprah Winfrey, and Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

We’re sure the hotties will be celebrating all weekend long, so when you pour up, be sure to clink your glass one time for Megan Thee Stallion, and all the other honorees from College Grad Fall. Congratulations winter graduates!