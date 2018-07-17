Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Jade Colin, 28, is McDonald’s youngest black franchise owner in the country.

Colin, a New Orlean’s native, was introduced to the McDonald’s franchise at an early age and not just by being a regular customer. Her parents purchased their first restaurant in 2010 and they now own six.

After graduating in 2012 from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a degree in business management, she got right to work.

“I started working in the restaurants learning McDonald’s procedures and policies,” Colin told The Black Professional.



She also applied for the Next Generation program, that’s specifically for children of McDonald’s owners. The program allowed her to undergo extensive training, to prepare her to become a franchise owner herself.

After completing Hamburger University and completing interviews with McDonald’s executives, she became the youngest black franchise owner at the age of 26.

Jade has advice for others trying to figure out their career path.

“Take the risk and know that it will be a lot of hard work. Pray about it. God sends everyone on a different journey in life. As you build your relationship with Him he will help lead and guide you in the right direction,” she said.

Aside from deciding to take the risk of owning her own franchise, she thanks her parents for inspiring and supporting her along this journey.