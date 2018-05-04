Meek Mill isn’t a free man. Despite his joyous appearances at Philadelphia 76ers games or his return to Kevin Hart’s Instagram, the Philly native is still navigating the terms of his probation ahead of a hearing in June.

“I’m nervous every day being on probation,” he said at a press conference Thursday.

During the conference, Meek mentioned last month’s arrests of two black men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia, where an employee called the police on the men who were waiting to meet a friend.

“If that was me in Starbucks on probation, I would have been, actually, in technical violation and still would have been able to be legally sentenced to two to four years in prison just because I came in contact with police,” Meek said.

