Meek is taking his career into his own hands.

The Philadelphia rapper revealed that he’s signing a new deal with William Morris Endeavor, an American holding company for media agencies and talent. The partnership will focus primarily on the rapper’s Culture Currency initiative, according to Variety.

The relationship between the two is meant to “expand Meek’s business while identifying and supporting his network of artists, athletes, and entertainers so that they can take better advantage of their influence on culture, and open up more opportunities for them within the entertainment, brand and business space,’ according to WME.

While also representing the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper in all areas, the company will help Meek identify artists that can benefit from their resources and reach.

In a statement, Meek Mill said, according to Variety, “The partnership between WME and Culture Currency is a strategic hybrid structure that will bring resources and opportunities to entertainers. I have grown and learned the business in an unorthodox way that is effective through relationships built on talent and creativity. As an entertainer, I see us as part of the first generation that truly has influence and connections spread throughout social justice, music, sports, the movie industry, politics, business and the tech world. Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow us to give others the same chance to catch their dreams. Thank you WME for opening the door to build this bridge.”

Last month, Meek shockingly parted ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management after being with them for more than a decade. The split came as a surprise considering the positive relationship he had with Hov for years. Jay-Z collaborated with Meek to create REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit organization that looks “to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing,” according to the website.