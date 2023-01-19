McDonald’s Customer Sucker-Punched in the Face by Police

At a McDonald’s in Butler Township, Ohio, a woman was seen on video being punched in the face repeatedly by an officer attempting to arrest her. The offense was unclear but WHIO 7 reported an employee got into an altercation with the customer over an extra slice of cheese.



I’ve been a witness to several instances of people climbing over the McDonald’s counter because of an employee’s nasty attitude, boyfriend drama or whatever rustled their feathers that day. But never once have I seen the cops pull up.

In a Facebook video posted by Dayton 24/7, two officers were seen holding a Black woman by her arms. As she appears to resist their grip, one officer punches her in the face. Moments prior, the woman, identified as Hancock, went inside the store asking for an extra slice of cheese on her Big Mac. She brought her receipt with her to the counter and asked for her order to be corrected, she told WHIO 7.

Hancock said the worker was told by their manager to fix her order but the worker declined and became “aggressive” toward her. The worker called the police and Hancock walked out, where she met the cops in the parking lot.

In the clip, two police officers can be seen standing in front of their police cruiser in a parking lot while moving to restrain the woman, identified by her attorney’s office as Latinka Hancock. At the beginning of the footage, which has no sound, Hancock can be seen speaking to the officers as she tries to push them away. A cop on the left, identified by Butler Township Chief of Police John Porter as Tim Zellers, appears to be pointing a stun gun in his right hand at Hancock. Meanwhile, an officer to the right, identified as Sergeant Todd Stanley, holds her arm and shoulder. At one point, Hancock appears to wave her hands around, and Stanley punches her in the face multiple times until Hancock falls back on the hood of the cruiser. The officers then hold Hancock against the car as Zellers handcuffs her.

As a result of the incident, Hancock was sent to the hospita l with a head injury and busted lip. Police Chief Porter said in a press conference that one of the officers had been put on administrative leave upon a pending administrative investigation. He also said the use of force is likely in situations where an officer must protect himself.

However, Hancock’s attorney claimed the officers arrived on scene looking for a problem. “It’s obvious [from the] body cam that these officers came with a chip on their shoulders, looking for a fight rather than to de-escalate,” said attorney Michael L. Wright via WHIO.

Was calling the police necessary? Folks really need to be careful pulling the 911 card for minor issues.