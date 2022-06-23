Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer apologized to the city’s residents for racist systems that have affected them for generations. His third and final term ends this year and has drawn intense backlash for the handling of the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot to death in March 2020 by police officers who served a no-knock search warrant at her south-end apartment. Last Thursday, at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage during a Juneteenth luncheon, Fischer remarked: “I cannot erase all the injustices from the first slave ships to today. But what I can do is offer a sincere apology from me as a person and, more importantly, on behalf of the institution of the city government of Louisville.”

Fisher also said that Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields “will have more to say on the history of institutional abuse of Black Americans by police” and that “for now, along with this apology, I pledge to continue to fight injustice for my remaining time as mayor, and all my breaths thereafter.”

Fischer also said Taylor’s death was “tragic” and an example of police brutality, but he didn’t apologize for her killing. On Saturday, Fischer was punched by a bystander while attending an event at Fourth Street Live.

He fell to the floor after being hit, but he said he was able to recover quickly. “I channeled my inner Muhammad Ali and said, ‘You’ve got to get right back up,’” Fischer said. “So, I’m glad to see I can still take a punch.”

The experience was off-putting, yet he insisted “your instincts are to get back up and continue doing what you’re doing.” The incident is still being investigated and Louisville Metro Police said on Tuesday that a suspect—Antwon M. Brown—was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault.