The pollen count was high that year when God decided to put on his Birkenstocks and step out for the evening. While waiting for his Uber, God began sneezing. Realizing that he didn’t have tissue–he had everything, including hand sanitizer in his shoulder bag–he blew his nose into the parking lot and thus, Florida was born.

Since then, Florida has been the armpit of America, and Rep. Matt Gaetz has been its face.



According to the Daily Beast, Gaetz—who is currently being investigated in child exploitation crimes to the sex-trafficking—has had his license pulled and can no longer practice law in Florida.



Apparently, Gaetz has been too busy trying desperately to raise funds and being shot down during hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection led by the Unseasoned to pay his lawyer fees.

“The Daily Beast has learned that the Florida Bar has branded Gaetz as ‘delinquent’ twice in the past two years. The organization temporarily cut him off in 2019 and again in 2020, because Gaetz failed to affirm that he is properly handling and protecting any clients’ money in trust accounts. Lawyers must abide by strict rules to ensure they are not stealing or misusing money that belongs to the people they represent,” the Daily Beast reports.



Of course Gaetz issued a statement and of course, it was caca.



“Congressman Gaetz is no longer actively engaged in the practice of law. He is focused on representing his constituents in Congress, not the courtroom.”



One Florida lawyer called Gaetz out on his BS.



“He clearly doesn’t take his law license very seriously when he doesn’t take the time to pay the $265 dues,” Daniel Uhlfelder, who lives in Gaetz’s district, told the Daily Beast. “He’s not a serious lawyer. He’s not a serious congressman. He’s not a serious person. This is one small but symbolic example of that.”



Gaetz clearly doesn’t have time to concern himself with law fees while the walls are closing in on the investigation that he paid money or gave gifts to a 17-year-old girl in exchange for sex.

According to Business Insider, the Justice Department (DOJ) has run out here and hired two new prosecutors to work on the team investigating Gaetz. And not just any prosecutors; “one of prosecutors hired by the DOJ to work on the Gaetz case specializ es in child exploitation matters, while the other specializes in public corruption.”

It’s important to note two things: First, Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes and denies that he’s done anything wrong. Second, and most importantly, Gaetz is a liar.



