Shanteari Weems, the Baltimore woman accused of shooting her husband during an altercation over him allegedly molesting children at her daycare, pleaded guilty to gun and assault charges on Monday.

Weems was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm and assault with intent to kill stemming from a July 21 shooting and standoff with police at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Washington D.C. In a D.C. court, she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault knowingly while armed.

Weems also pleaded guilty to carrying a pistol without a license outside a home or business. In addition, she was charged with resisting arrest as well as possession of a firearm during a crime or violence. However, those charges will be dropped at sentencing.

Weem’s legal team claimed that she was acting in self-defense when she allegedly shot her husband, James, during an incident inside of a hotel room. Cops who were on the scene have stated that Weems shot her husband—then said she would hurt herself if they tried to come into the room.

According to court records, an informal will, a gun and a notebook outlining Weems’ alleged plans to shoot her husband were found as evidence in the investigation. She is the legal owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center, located in Owings Mills.

It is now embroiled in a police investigation into allegations that at least three children who were students at the daycare were molested by James Weems.

Weems, a retired Baltimore police officer, was hospitalized after the shooting involving his wife. He was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and was eventually discharged. However, James Weems is currently in police custody while awaiting trial on several sexual abuse charges.

Shanteari Weems was denied bond in August and will be sentenced on Feb. 3.