Maryland White Supremacist Arrested After GPS Monitor Places Him at U.S. Capitol During Riot

Photo : Alex Edelman ( Getty Images )

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: These Capitol coup criminals just aren’t very smart.

Ever since the whiney wypipo war on reality took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, The FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been locating participants and taking them into custody. Maybe it was unmitigated whiteness that had these criminal MAGA-minds thinking they could attempt to overthrow the government without facing consequences, but they’ve been so arrogant in their idiocy that they allowed themselves to be photographed and recorded committing insurrection, and they’ve even bragged about it publicly. (Of course, now they’re begging their cult leader for pardons and some have been released since their arrest.)

Advertisement

In Maryland, a self-professed white supremacist was arrested Sunday after the FBI found evidence that he participated in the attack on the Capitol. How did they find him? Well, this genius was wearing a GPS monitor—which he was required to wear after being released from a previous crime—and it placed him at the Capitol during the riot.

From CBS Baltimore:

According to a federal affidavit, Bryan Betancur has made statements to law enforcement officers that he is a member of several white supremacy organizations and has voiced “homicidal ideations, made comments about conducting a school shooting and has researched mass shootings,” Betancur was previously convicted for fourth-degree burglary and after he was released engaged with “racially motivated violent extremist groups on the internet, expressing his desire to be a ‘lone wolf killer,’” according to CBS News’ David Begnaud. His parole officer told the FBI that he claimed to have been inside the Capitol with the rioters on January 6. He also said he was tear gassed and was paranoid about the FBI watching him.

Maybe I’m just not as smart as I think I am, but I’m guessing Betancur was paranoid about being monitored because he was WEARING A FUCKING MONITORING DEVICE!

Betancur reportedly lived with his mother in Silver Spring, Md., before January 6, according to the affidavit. He’d been living there since after he was released from jail in November for a previous probation violation. Despite his prior violation—and because maybe some legal officials aren’t much smarter than these criminals are—Betancur was given permission to leave the state and go to D.C. on January 6 to “distribute bibles,” according to CBS, with an organization called Gideon International. (He was probably thinking, “What would Jesus do? Punch the U.S. Capitol in the nuts, that’s what!”)

Advertisement

More from CBS:

Based on a screenshot from the software, Betancur appeared to gone in the direction of the White House Ellipse before moving East to the area around the west front of the U.S. Capitol building, the affidavit says. They believe he was in the area of the Capitol building from 2 p.m. to around 5 p.m. based on this information. He was also identified in a social media post from the account “bryan_patriot_1776” holding the corner of the Confederate battle flag. Another photograph showed him to appear to be in a Proud Boys t-shirt flashing the “OK” hand signal, commonly used among white supremacy groups.

Advertisement

According to Newsweek, Betancur is facing multiple charges including unlawful activities on Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct.