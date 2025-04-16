Marlon Wayans Claps Back at Big Bro Damon Wayans for Dating Nephew's Ex-Girlfriend

Marlon Wayans is calling out his big brother Damon Wayans for his hilariously bad dating habits. And what he said is sure to make you laugh.
The Wayans’ family dating dynamics was recently put on front street when Damon stopped by Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast nearly two weeks ago. During his appearance, he divulged that at one point years ago, he fell in love with his nephews ex-girlfriend. While some time had passed since his nephew and the woman had gotten together and broken up, the “My Wife and Kids” star still went to him to make sure that there wouldn’t be any issues in pursuing her.
And while that situation panned out fine, according to Marlon—this allegedly isn’t his big brothers first time at doing something line this. TMZ recently caught up to the “White Chicks” star and asked him about his bro’s confession and his reaction was priceless
“You gotta stop doing that. It ain’t the first time Damon. Damon is the girlfriend stealing bandit in the Wayans family. You gon stop this,” he told the outlet.
Likening him to Usher and saying that he’s somebody you can’t leave your girlfriend around, Marlon later added: “This is not what brothers, sibling, uncles and nephews do. Even the ugly ones, he takes’em all.”
He also went on to joke about how he once brought home an unsightly looking woman, thinking that there’d be no way that his brother would try to woo her away from him. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case—or so Marlon said.
Laughing it off, he reiterated the fact that it was not the first time Damon pulled a move like that and he needed to cut it out for the family’s sake.