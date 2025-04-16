Marlon Wayans Claps Back at Big Bro Damon Wayans for Dating Nephew's Ex-Girlfriend

Marlon Wayans is calling out his big brother Damon Wayans for his hilariously bad dating habits. And what he said is sure to make you laugh.

Damon Wayans Jr. Talks Raid The Cage & Which Family Members He Goes To For Advice CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Damon Wayans Jr. Talks Raid The Cage & Which Family Members He Goes To For Advice

Damon Wayans Jr. Talks Raid The Cage & Which Family Members He Goes To For Advice CC Share Subtitles Off

English Damon Wayans Jr. Talks Raid The Cage & Which Family Members He Goes To For Advice

The Wayans’ family dating dynamics was recently put on front street when Damon stopped by Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast nearly two weeks ago. During his appearance, he divulged that at one point years ago, he fell in love with his nephews ex-girlfriend. While some time had passed since his nephew and the woman had gotten together and broken up, the “My Wife and Kids” star still went to him to make sure that there wouldn’t be any issues in pursuing her.

Advertisement

And while that situation panned out fine, according to Marlon—this allegedly isn’t his big brothers first time at doing something line this. TMZ recently caught up to the “White Chicks” star and asked him about his bro’s confession and his reaction was priceless

Advertisement

“You gotta stop doing that. It ain’t the first time Damon. Damon is the girlfriend stealing bandit in the Wayans family. You gon stop this,” he told the outlet.

Advertisement

Likening him to Usher and saying that he’s somebody you can’t leave your girlfriend around, Marlon later added: “This is not what brothers, sibling, uncles and nephews do. Even the ugly ones, he takes’em all.”

Advertisement

He also went on to joke about how he once brought home an unsightly looking woman, thinking that there’d be no way that his brother would try to woo her away from him. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case—or so Marlon said.

Laughing it off, he reiterated the fact that it was not the first time Damon pulled a move like that and he needed to cut it out for the family’s sake.