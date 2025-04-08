Marc Lamont Hill Shares Incredible Story About the Family Member He Never Knew He Had

Fans of “The Joe Budden Podcast,” were in for quite the surprise during the most recent episode, and it didn’t come from the star of the show. It came from one of their newest members, Marc Lamont Hill.

In the middle of the episode, Hill decided to share a story that he’s never told before.

He describes being in his Philadelphia bookstore, Uncle Bobbie’s, doing a book talk in November 2018. Hill recalls a young lady who was around “college age” approaching him after he was finished speaking, saying that it was “important.”

After going into another room to have some privacy, Hill recalls the young lady saying, “I think you might be my father.”

Immediately following the shocking revelation, Hill was able to identify who the girl’s mother was and the last time he saw her, saying that it was nearly 18 years ago.

Hill then describes the teenage girl crying and him telling her to “come here” so he can hug her.

He then tells her, “I don’t know what’s true and what’s not true. But we’ll figure it out.”

Watch him tell the story below:

Despite Hill’s excellent storytelling skills, much of the discussion on social media was overshadowed by people’s frustration over everyone else who continued to interrupt Hill.

@simee.gill commented on TikTok, “Them interrupting him & making jokes is so annoying.”

@escape914 added, “This is the perfect demonstration of why you must be careful and intentional with who you share your story with. His first words set the tone and that just went over their head.”

@goldcoast_queen said, “He’s telling a story about a moment that means a lot to him and they’re over there making jokes. He remembers the dates and details because it’s important to him.”

With the revelation of this “new daughter,” Hill now has three children; two daughters and a son.