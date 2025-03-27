Joe Budden’s Neighbors Are So Tired of Him, They've Leaked His Nudes and Are Taking This Next-Level Response, But It's Not Just Him...

Just months after beating a lewdness charge, Joe Budden is being dragged back to court. However, this time his fellow podcast host will be joining him.

According to TMZ, Budden, his co-host Melyssa Ford and their condo association are being sued by neighbors of the retired Slaughterhouse rapper, claiming that they all engaged in a “campaign of intimidation and retribution” after they complained about the loud noises that come from the podcast being recorded in the building.

The couple filing the complaint, John and Yuliya Aksoy, claim that they have spoken to the New Jersey rapper directly, telling him that they were too loud, warning them about smoking marijuana in the common area and creating an unhealthy environment for their daughter.

When Budden ignored their complaint, the couple says they took their problems to the condo association, which resulted in the “Pump It Up” rapper attacking Yuliya (the wife) on the podcast, alleging that she said something racist toward him.

Even though Budden claims he has audio of the interaction, he has yet to share it.

More from TMZ:

The couple also cites an episode of the podcast from Oct. 19, 2024, which they say involved the hosts deliberately playing loud music and simulated gunshots and sirens lasting more than 8 minutes. On the same episode, they say Budden referred to the Aksoys as “the neighbors” and dissed Yuliya on the podcast.

The part of this suit that’s gone viral on social media is the alleged photos of Budden naked outside the Aksoy’s door.

The Aksoys are frustrated with how Budden has talked about the December 2024 lewdness incident on his podcast.

Budden first discussed it publicly during a January episode of his podcast, where he recalled the judge taking his side in the case, leading to him being found not guilty.

In the lewdness case, the Edgewater Police Department in New Jersey claimed that on the morning of December 4, officers responded to a call at an apartment complex claiming that Budden was naked outside of someone’s door.

The Aksoys were alerted by their doorbell camera and allegedly witnessed Budden attempting to enter the code into their apartment multiple times before returning to his unit across the hall.