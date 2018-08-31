Screenshot: Kens5

We all have...feelings about the infamous and distinct “Make America Great Again” red hat. But one Texas man’s particularly strong feelings has landed him in trouble after he was indicted by a grand jury on charges of theft after being accused of stealing a teen’s branded hat.

Kino Jimenez, 30, is facing charges of theft of person, a state jail felony, after viral video showed him pulling the 16-year-old Hunter Richard’s hat off of his head and throwing the teen’s drink in his face at a San Antonio Whataburger. The video, taken by the teen, shows Jimenez blasting the teen for his apparent support of the president.

“You ain’t supporting shit,” Jimenez could be heard saying.

Authorities tracked down Jimenez through the video and arrested him on July 6 on a warrant for theft of person. He was booked and released later the same day on $5,000 bond, according to Fox News.

Advertisement

Police did return the teen’s hat to him, but he also received another hat that was signed by President Donald Trump, who tweeted about the incident (because of course he did).

Jimenez’s trial is scheduled to begin on Oct 19. If convicted, Jimenez could face up to two years in state jail, but would also be eligible for probation or deferred adjudication as he has no prior felony convictions, My San Antonio notes.