Small Town Horror Story: The Racist Ranch Feud
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Man Charged for Killing Daughter on FaceTime, Woman Charged for Sticking Baby in Burning Oven, Mother Sentenced for Leaving Child on The Ocean Shore and More Horrid Crime Stories Where The Police Charged The Parents

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Criminal Justice

Man Charged for Killing Daughter on FaceTime, Woman Charged for Sticking Baby in Burning Oven, Mother Sentenced for Leaving Child on The Ocean Shore and More Horrid Crime Stories Where The Police Charged The Parents

In these horrid crimes, police believed the parents are the bad guys

By
Kalyn Womack
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Man Charged for Killing Daughter on FaceTime, Woman Charged for Sticking Baby in Burning Oven, Mother Sentenced for Leaving Child on The Ocean Shore and More Horrid Crime Stories Where The Police Charged The Parents
Graphic: Images: Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Metropolitan Police (London), Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Detention Center
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

Mother Who Abandoned Her 1-Year-Old Toddler to Be Swept Away by The Ocean Learns Her Fate

Mother Who Abandoned Her 1-Year-Old Toddler to Be Swept Away by The Ocean Learns Her Fate

Image for article titled Man Charged for Killing Daughter on FaceTime, Woman Charged for Sticking Baby in Burning Oven, Mother Sentenced for Leaving Child on The Ocean Shore and More Horrid Crime Stories Where The Police Charged The Parents
Photo: Volusia Sheriff’s Office

Two years ago, Florida police responded to the report of a 1-year-old toddler sitting in the sand alone, getting tossed by the tide. After police figured out the baby’s mother was the one who left the child there, she got sent straight to jail. Now, we know what her ultimate punishment will be. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

Here’s What Happened to The Woman Who Left Her Four Kids to Die in House Fire While Out Shopping

Here’s What Happened to The Woman Who Left Her Four Kids to Die in House Fire While Out Shopping

Image for article titled Man Charged for Killing Daughter on FaceTime, Woman Charged for Sticking Baby in Burning Oven, Mother Sentenced for Leaving Child on The Ocean Shore and More Horrid Crime Stories Where The Police Charged The Parents
Photo: Metropolitan Police (London)

Unfortunately, there are tons of reports of mothers being prosecuted in the injury or death of their children. The latest case comes from a household in London where four little boys died after being stuck in a house fire, which begs one question: Where was their mother? — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

Mother Accused of the Brutal Murder of Her 5-Month-Old Daughter, and the Details are Sickening

Mother Accused of the Brutal Murder of Her 5-Month-Old Daughter, and the Details are Sickening

Image for article titled Man Charged for Killing Daughter on FaceTime, Woman Charged for Sticking Baby in Burning Oven, Mother Sentenced for Leaving Child on The Ocean Shore and More Horrid Crime Stories Where The Police Charged The Parents
Photo: Harford County Sheriff’s Office

Maryland authorities said they received a report of suspected child abuse just after an infant was rushed to the hospital where she ultimately died of life-threatening injuries. Despite the mother’s version of the story, police determined she was behind the death. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

Woman Who ‘Mistakenly’ Placed Her Baby in a Heated Oven Learns Her New Fate

Woman Who ‘Mistakenly’ Placed Her Baby in a Heated Oven Learns Her New Fate

Image for article titled Man Charged for Killing Daughter on FaceTime, Woman Charged for Sticking Baby in Burning Oven, Mother Sentenced for Leaving Child on The Ocean Shore and More Horrid Crime Stories Where The Police Charged The Parents
Photo: Jackson County Detention Center

The Kansas City, Mo. woman who was arrested after telling the police she accidentally placed her infant child into an oven instead of its crib months ago is now facing a new, much more serious charge in connection to the incident. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

A Mother’s Boyfriend Allegedly Beats Her 1-Year-Old Son ‘Like a Man’ With a Horrifying Result

A Mother’s Boyfriend Allegedly Beats Her 1-Year-Old Son ‘Like a Man’ With a Horrifying Result

Lyndon Henderson, 24, charged in connection to child abuse of 1-year-old
Lyndon Henderson, 24, charged in connection to child abuse of 1-year-old
Photo: Washington County Correctional Facility

The mother of a 1-year-old boy went to work on Nov. 23, leaving her son in the care of her boyfriend at the time. But what was meant to be a typical babysitting arrangement quickly turned horrific when the unnamed mother returned home to a shocking sight. — Phenix S Halley

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

This Man Killed His Own Child While FaceTiming The Baby’s Mother

This Man Killed His Own Child While FaceTiming The Baby’s Mother

Image for article titled Man Charged for Killing Daughter on FaceTime, Woman Charged for Sticking Baby in Burning Oven, Mother Sentenced for Leaving Child on The Ocean Shore and More Horrid Crime Stories Where The Police Charged The Parents
Screenshot: KHOU, Facebook

A Houston man was convicted by a jury in the murder of his 2-year-old baby girl. Authorities say the horrifying scene unfolded within 45 minutes and featured a heartbreaking witness. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

8 / 8