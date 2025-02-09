Man Charged for Killing Daughter on FaceTime, Woman Charged for Sticking Baby in Burning Oven, Mother Sentenced for Leaving Child on The Ocean Shore and More Horrid Crime Stories Where The Police Charged The Parents

Two years ago, Florida police responded to the report of a 1-year-old toddler sitting in the sand alone, getting tossed by the tide. After police figured out the baby’s mother was the one who left the child there, she got sent straight to jail. Now, we know what her ultimate punishment will be. — Kalyn Womack
Unfortunately, there are tons of reports of mothers being prosecuted in the injury or death of their children. The latest case comes from a household in London where four little boys died after being stuck in a house fire, which begs one question: Where was their mother? — Kalyn Womack
Maryland authorities said they received a report of suspected child abuse just after an infant was rushed to the hospital where she ultimately died of life-threatening injuries. Despite the mother’s version of the story, police determined she was behind the death. — Kalyn Womack
The Kansas City, Mo. woman who was arrested after telling the police she accidentally placed her infant child into an oven instead of its crib months ago is now facing a new, much more serious charge in connection to the incident. — Kalyn Womack
The mother of a 1-year-old boy went to work on Nov. 23, leaving her son in the care of her boyfriend at the time. But what was meant to be a typical babysitting arrangement quickly turned horrific when the unnamed mother returned home to a shocking sight. — Phenix S Halley
A Houston man was convicted by a jury in the murder of his 2-year-old baby girl. Authorities say the horrifying scene unfolded within 45 minutes and featured a heartbreaking witness. — Kalyn Womack