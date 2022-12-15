It’s still hard to believe that Takeoff is still not here making dope music with Migos. But, as time goes on, we’re learning more about the man who is suspected of murdering him.

On Tuesday, it was revealed by the attorney of Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, the man charged with the murder of Takeoff, that he will claim self-defense, according to the Associated Press.

Furthermore, during the court hearing, it was also revealed by prosecutors that Clark attempted to avoid arrest after Takeoff ‘s murder by trying to flee the country. Per the Associated Press, he sought information about using fake plane tickets to get an expedited passport and searched online to see if he was a suspect in the case before his arrest.

More from the Associated Press:

“We feel comfortable that when the time is right that Mr. Clark will have a valid and meritorious claim for self-defense,” Letitia Quinones, one of Clark’s attorneys, said after the hearing. She declined to provide additional details on this to reporters, but during the hearing, she suggested that Clark only fired after someone shot at him first. Police say Clark fired the first shot.

Weeks ago, Clark asked a judge for $5,000 to hire a private investigator so he could prove his innocence. Last week, his motion was granted by the judge so he could hire the investigator at a reduced rate.

According to NBC News, Clark asked for the money because his family has already spent their funds on an attorney who will represent him for a reduced price. The private investigator will help Clark and his attorneys “effectively prepare for trial,” and has also agreed to work for the family for a reduced rate of $85 an hour.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was fatally shot outside 810 Bowling Alley in Houston on Nov. 1. He was only 28. Houston Police discovered that the Atlanta rapper was with his uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo, for a private party and that the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. after a dice game in which both the Migos members were playing.

Houston police suspect Clark was the man who fatally shot Takeoff based on cell phone and surveillance footage. Clark and another man, Cameron Joshua, 22, were both arrested on Dec. 1. Joshua was charged with felony possession of a weapon.