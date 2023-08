Even if you didn’t grow up playing with Barbie dolls, you have to admit her dream house is something special. It may not have walls, but everything from the pool slide to the working elevator gave glam. All of the hype around her feature film got us thinking about creating a dream house of our own.

Whether you just want to add a pop of color or go full-on pink, we’ve rounded up some beautiful accessories that make it easy to bring a little bit of Barbie glam into your home.