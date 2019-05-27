Photo: Getty Images

When Lynne Patton isn’t violating the sensibilities of hairdressers this side of 1999, she’s possibly violating the Hatch Act, a federal law meant to prevent officials from politicizing positions in the government, with her social media habits.

Congressional gollywog Patton is tasked with overseeing the largest regions controlled by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, with a budget in the billions and a salary north of $160,000 according to HuffPost.

“Just retweeted this amazing tweet from both of my Twitter accounts — professional and personal,” Patton wrote on Facebook last week, pointing to a message that championed her boss, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, but was critical of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). “It may be a Hatch Act violation. It may not be.”

“Either way,” Patton said, tongue a deep red from her requisite Flavor-Aid cup, “I honestly don’t care anymore.”



The 1939 Hatch Act, in case you were wondering, is not some obscure clause which explains and indemnifies hairdressers from lawsuits due to the poor plucking of Patton’s wig parts. It’s actually a law that prohibits anyone working in the executive branch of the government from using their official authority for political reasons or purposes to prevent “federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity,” according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

Patton isn’t the first Trump troglodyte to violate the act since the administration began, with six White House officials reprimanded for social media use before Patton’s post. For her part, Patton was caught running afoul of the act in April when she displayed official campaign material in her office.

CREW also notes that Patton is under investigation by the Office of Special Counsel for using social media for partisan activity.

Sunday, Patton took to Twitter to double down on her violation of a federal law with a line that would make any female David Spade character from SNL proud.

“What part about ‘I don’t give a shit’ don’t you understand?” she said, after reposting the original post.