Photo: Kelly Sullivan (Getty Images for Lyft)

Lyft—which I use almost every day and has saved me hundreds of dollars in parking since I live in Los Angeles—is celebrating Black History Month with the rest of us by offering free rides to all the beautifully black museums, black-owned businesses, and cultural sites in over 30 cities throughout the country.

“At Lyft, we believe in recognizing, celebrating, and supporting the contributions of incredible Black women and men throughout history and within our communities today,” they wrote on their company blog. “That is why during the month of February, we’ll be providing one free ride up to $10* to Black history museums, memorials, and relevant cultural sites, as well as to Black-owned businesses throughout various communities in which we serve.”

The full list of participating cities, blacktivities, and codes are below:

Atlanta, GA – BHMATL19

Atlanta History Center

Atlanta University Center Historic District

APEX Museum

Center for Civil and Human Rights

Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park

Austin, TX – BHMATX19

George Washington Carver Museum

Texas Music Museum

W.H. Passon Historical Society

Baltimore, MD – BHMBWI19

Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park

National Great Blacks In Wax Museum

Reginald F. Lewis Museum

Birmingham, AL – BHMBHM19

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Boston, MA – BHMBOS19

Museum of African American History – Boston Campus

Charleston, SC – BHMCHS19

International African American Museum

Charlotte, NC – BHMCLT19

Harvey B. Gantt Center

International Civil Rights Center and Museum

Levine Museum of the New South

Chicago, IL – BHMCHI19

A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum

Black Ensemble Theater

DuSable Museum of African American History

Gallery Guichard

Cincinnati, OH – BHMCVG19

Harriet Beecher Stowe House

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

Columbus, OH – BHMCMH19

King Arts Complex

Ohio History Center

Columbia, SC – BHMCAE19

African-American History Monument

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX – BHMDFW19

African American Museum of Dallas

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters Inc.

Denver, CO – BHMDEN19

Black American West Museum & Heritage Center

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library

Stiles African American Heritage Center

Greenville, SC – BHMGSP19

Greenville Cultural Exchange

Jersey City, NJ – BHMNJ19

Afro-American Historical and Cultural Society Museum

The Underground Railroad Museum of Burlington County

Kansas City, MO – BHMMCI19

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum



Long Island, NY – BHMLI19

African American Museum of Nassau County



Los Angeles, CA – BHMLA19

African American Firefighter Museum



California African American Museum

Museum of African American Art (MAAA)

The Mayne A. Clayton Library & Museum (MCLM)

The William Grant Still Arts Center (WGSAC)

Memphis, TN – BHMMEM19

National Civil Rights Museum



Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum



Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN – BHMMSP19

Frank Boyd Park

Hallie Q. Brown Community Center

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum & Gallery

Minnesota History Museum

Nashville, TN – BHMBNA19

Tennessee State Museum

Fort Negley Visitors Center

New Orleans, LA – BHMMSY19

Ashé Cultural Arts Center

New Orleans African American Museum

The McKenna Museum of African-American Art

New York, NY – BHMNYC19

African Burial Ground National Monument

Louis Armstrong House Museum

MoCADA

Studio Museum in Harlem

The Apollo Theater

Oakland, CA – BHMOAK19

African American Museum and Library at Oakland

Oakland Museum of California

Ottawa, ON, Canada – BHMOTT19

Bank of Canada Museum



Philadelphia, PA – BHMPHI19

African American Museum in Philadelphia



Johnson House Historic Site

National Marian Anderson Museum

President’s House

Tides of Freedom: African Presence on the Delaware River

Phoenix, AZ – BHMPHX19

George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center



Pittsburgh, PA – BHM19PIT



August Wilson Cultural Center



Heinz History Center



Portland, OR – BHMPDX19

Cascade Festival of African Films



Experience Oregon at the Oregon Historical Society



Hidden History of Albina: Portland’s Black History Walking Tour



St. Johns, Kenton, Albina, North Portland, Capitol Hill, Hollywood, Midland, Belmont and Troutdale Libraries



Richmond, VA – BHMRIC19

Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia

Maggie L Walker National Historic Site

Virginia Museum of History and Culture

San Francisco – BHMSFO19

Martin Luther King Memorial

Museum of the African Diaspora

Seattle, WA – BHMSEA19

Jimi Hendrix Park

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute

Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Memorial Park

Northwest African American Museum

St. Louis, MO – BHMSTL19

Griot Museum of Black History and Culture

EyeSeeMe Bookstore

Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing

National Blues Museum

Old Courthouse

Toronto, ON, Canada – BHMTO19

Art Gallery of Ontario

Harbourfront Centre

Mackenzie House

Washington, DC – BHMDCA19

Alexandria Black History Museum

Anacostia Community Museum

National Museum of African American History and Culture

National Museum of African Art

Your move, Uber.