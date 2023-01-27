Lovers (Or Not!) TJ Holmes And Amy Robach OUT At Good Morning America—Here's What We Know

On Friday, a source seemingly confirmed to CNN that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are about to get the boot from ABC. They stated that the pair are in the final stages of negotiating an exit from the GMA3. ABC News has not released an official statement, but it seems like only a matter of time before that happens.

Holmes and Robach were at the center of controversy last year when compromising photos of the pair circulated around the internet. They were also taken off the air last month. The source reportedly told CNN: “There is a lot of frustration on all sides that it could have been handled better.”

In their absence from “GMA3,” various hosts have rotated hosting duties for Robach and Holmes. A separate source familiar with the situation told TMZ that mediation went on between the couple and representatives from ABC addressing the alleged misconduct. An excerpt from that article is enclosed below, which postures the session as a “witch hunt” against Robach :

“We’re told one of the accusations is that Amy had liquor in her dressing room, which the ABC folks said was a violation of policy. One source called the accusation “ridiculous,” noting some of the bottles were sent from top ABC News execs. The source said those execs sent other on-air talent liquor as well, so this just looked like a way to justify getting rid of her.”

Two married coworkers allegedly having a sexual relationship that violates company policy seems like reasonable grounds for termination, so this revelation probably surprises no one. However, skeletons that Holmes thought he already buried have been revealed during this scandal with Robach feigning ignorance about his past. This is as messy as messy gets.