'Love Is Blind's' Ashley Adionser Finally Breaks Her Silence On Her Shocking Breakup With Husband Tyler Francis, and We Have the Tea!

Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” season 7’s Ashley Adionser aired all of her marriage’s dirty laundry and her “not so” shocking breakup with co-star Tyler Francis in January on the “What’s The Reality” podcast. And trust...she knows what you’re all thinking about her.

Since the announcement of their split in January,

In a heartbreaking conversation with fellow “Love Is Blind” alum Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, Adionser shared in this explosive interview that she had “no grace” for her soon-to-be ex-husband and has “every arsenal” to destroy him. She broke down the troubling side of her marriage following the shocking reveal of Francis’s paternity scandal.

“I was looking at this man like ‘who are you?’” the Netflix star reflects on her one year long marriage. “It was so dark, it was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced in my actual life.”

Adoinser explained how she was blindsided after the couple met while filming the show. “As you know, anything that you say in the pods,” she shared, “and anything that you say while filming is law. It is vital that you stick to it.”

During filming, Francis revealed that he fathered three children with a friend from home, claiming that he’d simply donated sperm and had no relationship with the children. “When it first came out, when we had the conversation about the sperm donor on camera, but the whole camera crew was like crying,” Adionser said. “People came up to him afterwards and thanked him essentially for his service.”

Though she accepted his story, the mother of the three children came forward alleging that he donated sperm for the first son, but she and Francis slept together one time, leading to her getting pregnant with twins.

When it was revealed that Francis lied, Adionser searched for the truth herself. She searched Tyler’s computer and found logs of Google Meets between Francis and the mother of the three children. “I found the truth myself,” Adionser revealed. “I didn’t get it from him, I found it myself.”

Despite Francis’ claims that he had not spoken to the woman and children in years, the children’s mother knew he was going on the show, and they all gathered in person the day before he left for filming. “He’s a pathological liar.” Adionser stated bluntly. “I looked at him and thought, “Who are you?” If trust and honesty aren’t present in a marriage, what do we truly have?”

Though she struggled with trusting Francis in their marriage, she never thought that her marriage would end in this manner. “This was someone I made vows with,” she said. “My faith is important to me, we said this before God. I had to see it through. I never wanted to get divorced.”

In an emotional moment, she confessed, “Tyler has taken enough from me; he cannot take that as well.” Francis has yet to respond to the interview.

