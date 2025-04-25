Louisiana Hair Stylist Threatens to Cut Off an 11-Year-Old's Hair Over a Late Fee, Then Things Get Violent

Things got ugly at a Louisiana hair salon when a stylist and a parent got into a heated altercation over a late fee that ended in an injury. And now the family of an 11-year-old girl is looking for justice as they say witnessing the whole thing go down left her traumatized.

Conchota Singleton told WBRZ News Baton Rouge that her granddaughter had an appointment at the Draft Picks Barbershop in Baton Rouge on April 14 that was rescheduled by the stylist for the following day at 5:00. Singleton’s daughter and granddaughter arrived at 5:10 for her appointment for a braided style.

The mom paid for the style, but when she was asked to pay an additional $25 late fee, she adamantly refused pointing out that the fee only applies to clients who arrive more than 10 minutes late.

The verbal exchange turned violent as the stylist picked up a pair of shears and prepared to cut the braids out of her young client’s hair. But as Singleton’s daughter, who is six months pregnant, tried to stop the stylist from cutting the girl’s hair, her hand was cut instead – something Singleton said is unacceptable.

“They told me that there was no intent, that she was not trying to cut my daughter’s hand, but my issue is once she picked up scissors, she became a threat,” she said.

According to WBRZ, TJ Malveaux, owner of Draft Picks Barbershop issued an apology to the client and her family and said the stylist has been fired.

“We extend our sincerest apologies to the client and family affected, and to anyone who may feel uneasy as a result of this situation,” Malveaux said. “This incident does not reflect the values or standards we uphold at Draft Picks. We are taking immediate steps to review and strengthen our policies, as well as provide additional training to our staff, to ensure that every client continues to feel safe, respected, and welcomed in our chairs.”

But Singleton says the damage has already been done and her granddaughter is traumatized after watching the violent exchange.

“You do not have the right to cut the style out of the child’s head. There’s ways to handle things. You can’t take the law into your own hands,” she said.

Those following the case have started a heated debate on Facebook about when the late fee should have been applied. Some think Singleton’s daughter was still in the grace period window.

“Bottom line the stylist was wrong ! She even said the client made it at 5:10 per her own policy it states each client gets a 10 min grace period !!! She didn’t make it at 5:11! She made it at 5:10 !!! So she made it within her grace period time plus she had previously rescheduled her ! She don’t know what she had to do to make it to that new appt day and time because she scheduled the initial appt for that particular date and time for a reason After she paid in full for the hairstyle for her child ! So where in her right mind she thought it was okay to cut a style out that she was already paid in full to do. Jesus be a fence !!” wrote someone.

But others believe ten minutes late is still late.

“I’m not saying the stylist actions were right but man people seem to have forgotten simple math. 10 minutes is 5:00-5:09. 5:10 is 11 minutes and would be out of the grace period,” wrote someone else.