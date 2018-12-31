Photo: Comedian Louis C.K. (Getty images)

“Ever have an entire year that sucks 365 sh— cu— days in a row?”

Louis C.K. is back ahead of the calendar’s turn. His latest career turn has seen him reinvent himself as a crybaby.



Advertisement

Chris Rock’s brotha from anotha and the ex-FX Networks employee, Louis C.K. has had an eventful stretch this year. After fucking up his bag with a history of predatory sexual behavior that caught up with him in November of 2017, the ex-Netflix check getter saw fans walk out of his club gigs as venues and peers kept their distance in 2018.

It’s enough to make a man downright mad.

In leaked audio from a recent comedy set, C.K. can be heard riffing on survivors of the Parkland High School shooting and non-binary individuals. He also took the time to drop a homophobic slur and lash out at the mentally disabled.

“They tell you what to call them,” said C.K. on the subject of non-binary individuals. “‘You should address me as they/them because I identify as gender neutral,’” he said to an attentive crowd in Levittown, Pa. “You should address me as there because I identify as a location and the location is your mother’s cunt.’” Sandwiched between his Parkland remarks, and a bit about “retarded” people, C.K. continued with jokes about race and penis size, before referring to his doctor with a homophobic slur.

Advertisement

While C.K. seems to be struggling with his diminished relevance in a changing world and comedy landscape, he has retained enough awareness to assess his current position.

“What are you going to do,” C.K. asked a few disapproving audience members, “Take away my birthday? My life is over. I don’t give a shit.”