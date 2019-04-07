



Photo: David McNew/Getty Image

In the wake of the tragic loss of Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom, Rival Los Angeles gangs from Watts, Compton, Inglewood, and Los Angeles met Thursday and Friday afternoon to honor the slain rapper with a call for peace in the streets. Together they marched from a local Crenshaw grocery store to Hussle’s Marathon clothing store where the rapper died March 31st. Authorities believe the shooting took place following a personal dispute between Hussle, and his alleged killer Eric Holder.



According to Blavity, Veteran gang leaders played a major role in coordinating the peace talks among usual enemies. They shared their progress on social media:

The community march is meant to be the start of a larger effort for prolonged peace. TMZ reports there have not been this many gangs united for peace since 1992 — the same year the Los Angeles riots were sparked by police brutality against Rodney King.

Memorials, vigils, murals, and other dedications have been springing up around Los Angeles to pay homage to Hussle’s wide-spread community impact which included a STEM program for local youth, and building affordable housing units.

Plans for Hussle’s official memorial service are underway.