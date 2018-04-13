Screenshot: III MEF Marines

Earlier this week, Defense Secretary James Mattis announced a very important and historic nomination, that of Marine Corps Col. Lorna M. Mahlock, who was elected to serve as brigadier general. If confirmed, Mahlock will be the first black woman to ever hold that position.

As ABC notes, women make up a mere 8 percent of the Marine Corps, although that percentage is likely to rise. And, then, just last year, the Marine Corps again made history by welcoming its first female infantry officer. That woman wished to remain anonymous, but she goes down in history as the first woman to finish training for a military occupational specialty, which was opened up to women in April 2016.

It has only been three years since all combat jobs have been open to women.

Mahlock is currently the deputy director of operations, plans, policies, and operations directorate at the Marine Corps’ headquarters in Washington, D.C.