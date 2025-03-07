D'Wayne Wiggins, Tony! Toni! Toné! Founding Member, Dead At 64

Fans of Tony! Toni! Toné! and R&B as a whole received the shock of their lives when they learned of the latest news involving lead singer and guitarist D’Wayne Wiggins. Let’s just say what’s been revealed won’t make them “feel good.”

In an Instagram post shared on Friday from the official group page, it was revealed that Wiggins passed away after a year-long battle with bladder cancer. He was 64. In the caption, the group asked for privacy during this difficult moment and thanks fans for all their love and support. Wiggins passing comes as the third one in the last two weeks alone with the deaths of other legendary artists like Angie Stone and Roy Ayers preceding him.

“D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California,” the post read in part. “He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many.”

In the comments section, fellow musicians and producers such as Sheila E., Stevie J, Melba Moore, Adam Blackstone, Keyshia Cole, Deborah Cox and more sent their condolences and well wishes to the family.

Wiggins, alongside his half-brother Raphael Saadiq and Timothy Christian Riley formed the beloved group in 1986 with their debut single “One Night Stand,” dropping just one year later. As they rose to fame in the 90s, their hits included songs like “Feels Good,” “Anniversary,” “Whatever You Want” and “It Never Rains (In Southern California) among many more.

As a solo artist, Wiggins released his own album back in 2000, titled “Eyes Never Lie.” His musical prowess also played a role in developing popular girl group Destiny’s Child as he produced a myriad of songs for them before they singed with Colombia Records.

Though the group went quiet after their 1996 album, save for an appearance on Alicia Keys’ 2003 album “The Diary of Alicia Keys,” they reunited again back in 2023 for a reunion tour and were slated to perform together at Detroit’s Music Hall Center on May 23, but the performance was canceled.

This sad news comes just days after the group alerted fans that Wiggins was dealing with some “medical complications, though the specifics of his ailment weren’t disclosed at the time. In a since-deleted post from singer Miki Howard from earlier this week, she let on more details about the “Anniversary” singer’s sickness, alleging that he’s been sick for a while now.

The post, as captured by Blanco Tarantino TV, also said that Wiggins’ sickness was the impetus behind why fellow group member Saadiq was pushing for the tour back in 2023. Another source alleged that Wiggins’ sickness is also why folks haven’t seen footage of the tour float around on the internet or on DVD.

Wiggins’ sickness could also serve as another reason why Saadiq is embarking on a three-night only, one-man show, beginning in May — without his famous brother in tow. The news was revealed by Variety back in February.

News about Wiggins’ passing is extremely disheartening given the handful of music legends we’ve lost in the first three months of 2025 already. The latest passing was Roy Ayers, who died on March 4 after battling a “long illness.” His death was preceded by Angie Stone, Roberta Flack and Irv Gotti who all left this Earth on March 1, Feb. 24, and Feb. 5, respectively.

The Root sends its prayers to Wiggins family and all those who knew and loved him.