Tony! Toni! Toné! Bring The Hits To Chicago Theatre On Long-Awaited Reunion Tour

There is nothing simple about Raphael Saadiq. The prolific music savant has furiously dedicated his life to crafting tunes that serve as the soundtrack to ours. Saadiq boasts the kind of music catalogue that can best be described as storied.

From Whitney Houston to Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder to D’Angelo, Mary J. Blige to John Legend, the man has lent his talents to the most legendary musicians the world has ever seen for over three decades.

However, it was Saadiq’s group Tony! Toni! Toné! that propelled the singer, songwriter and record producer into superstardom. With his brother D’Wayne Wiggins and cousin Timothy Christian Riley is back, the trio released a slew of albums that have become illustrious cornerstones of R&B.

They called it quits in 1996 after releasing House of Music, but announced earlier this year that not only would Tony! Toni! Toné! embark on a tour together but that new music, is in fact, on the way.

On Thursday night—to a sold-out Chicago Theatre—the musicians demonstrated why this reunion couldn’t have come at a better time. As the group made their way onto the stage, Saadiq’s raucous “What’s Up, Chicago?” was answered with scores of screams, applause and feverish excitement.

Patrons were asked to place their phones in cases provided by Yondr, as no cell phones, smart watches, cameras or recording devices were allowed in the performance. This made for a much more immersive experience, as folks were free to become completely engulfed in two hours of classic songs.

From “Tonyies! In The Wrong Key” to “Little Walter” (that started off with Saadiq singing “Wade In The Water”), Tony! Toni! Toné! reminded Chicago—a city which the Oakland facet proudly refers to as their second home—how pivotal their sound truly was when it came to redefining R&B.

Raphael told the story of how Al Green inspired his hypnotizing tone and cadence on “If I Had No Loot” and Wiggins delivered “Whatever You Want” and “Slow Wine” to fans who sentimentally embraced the moment.

Aside from the hits that the group fastidiously doled out like “It Never Rains (In Southern California),” “(Lay Your Head on My) Pillow” and “Let’s Get Down,” Tony! Toni! Toné! also made it a point to uplift Black folks by visually paying homage to their cultural roots.



From a video montage of notable California figures ranging from Sly Stone to Tupac (they also showed a picture of police brutality victim Oscar Grant), the artists elevated their beginnings—and their people—beautifully and succinctly.

Saadiq also honored the late John Singleton, who he thanked tremendously for featuring his work in classic films like “Boyz n the Hood” and “Higher Learning.” “Just Me and You” and “Ask Of You” also found their way into the night’s setlist—to the gratitude of audience members.

Though it felt impossible for the night to end, Saadiq performed a slew of solo hits (which included “Be Here” and “Dance Tonight”) before guiding the group through closing songs “Anniversary” and “Feels Good.”

Tony! Toni! Toné! exited the Theatre to a standing ovation and acclaim that will follow them into 2024.