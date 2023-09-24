Look Good When You Layer Up in Our Favorite Fall Jackets From Etsy

As the days get shorter and the temps get cooler, it’s time to start thinking about adding jackets and coats to your wardrobe. But when you’re shopping, you don’t have to limit yourself to what you find in the department stores. Online retailer Etsy is the perfect one-stop shop for tons of unique designs by artists and designers from all over the world. So if you’re looking for layering pieces that make a statement, take a little inspiration from some of our favorite looks from Etsy for men and women.
The Coziest Hoodie ($109)
This cowl neck sweatshirt with asymmetrical hem is the perfect cozy layer for fall days. With 13 color choices to choose from, we wouldn’t be mad if you found yourself wanting more than one.
The Best Vest ($169)
Made with a blend of cotton, polyester and wool, we love the high cowl of this asymmetrical vest.
Check Print Puffer Jacket ($77.82)
We are living for the green and white check print on this Unisex puffer jacket.
Retro Rainbow Track Jacket ($99.20)
When the cooler fall temps call for an extra layer, this Retro rainbow bomber/track jacket is the perfect piece.
Men’s Layering Jacket ($41.99+)
Who says you can’t be casual and sophisticated at the same time? This lightweight cotton jacket is an elevated take on the traditional varsity jacket.
The Bomb Bomber Jacket ($89.94+)
We love everything about this vintage bomber jacket for men. The button cuffs and the adjustable waistband add stylish detail. And the front pocket is the perfect place to keep –well, everything!
Looking Good in Vintage Leather ($107.16)
We know it’s 2023, but we can’t help but fall for this 80s-inspired cropped leather jacket.
Cool Corduroy Trench ($111.20)
Everything about this corduroy trench says fall. All you need is a pumpkin spice latte.
Pretty Purple Wool Coat ($155.53)
This oversized purple wool coat makes a great fall fashion statement.
Patchwork Parka ($276.67)
You don’t have to wear only dark colors in the fall and winter. This handmade Patchwork parka is made with over 35 African prints and lined with wool to keep you warm and looking cool.
Reversible Bomber ($169.11)
Looking for a layering piece with a little flair? This reversible bomber jacket gives you two dope style options in one.
Is it a Poncho, or is it a Coat? ($159.72)
When it’s too cool for t-shirts but not cold enough for puffer coats, this wool zipper-front poncho coat is a great option.
Puffer ($185.12)
It’s the oversized hood and the black cuff sleeves for us. This blue puffer jacket truly makes a statement. Available in sizes XS to 5XL.
Oversized Wool Coat ($199)
Throw on this oversized wool coat when you want to stay warm and look cool with little effort.